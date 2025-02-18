Staying Mindful in Stressful Times

As we grow older, the list of worries that pile up on our plates seem to get longer. From academic pressures to personal responsibilities and career planning, it can also be easy to feel overwhelmed and let them consume us. While stress is a natural part of our lives, understanding its effects and learning to help manage it can significantly improve one’s day to day life.

This article is not meant to be the ultimate guide to handling stress, and if you feel that your stress is severe or persistent, do not hesitate to seek help from professional counselors or therapists. There are also several resources on campus at Bellevue College, including the Counseling Center, which offers non-judgmental, culturally responsive, and social justice oriented conversations with staff.

What is Stress?

According to the American Psychology Association, stress affects several systems in our body, impacting both physical and mental health. One of the primary ways in which stress manifests is through our musculoskeletal system. When we experience stress, our muscles tend to tense up as a protective response. Chronic stress can keep our bodies in a constant state of tension and guardedness, leading to discomfort, pain, and even long-term musculoskeletal issues.

Furthermore, in our endocrine system, the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, which produces steroid hormones called glucocorticoids, including cortisol – commonly known as the stress hormone. Cortisol plays a vital role in mobilizing energy by releasing glucose and fatty acids from the liver, regulating the immune systems, and reducing inflammation. When under stress, however, our HPA axis is signaled to continuously produce cortisol, which can disrupt communication between the immune system and the endocrine system. This imbalance can result in detrimental effects such as “chronic fatigue, metabolic disorders, depression, and immune disorders.”

Our gut, technically defined as the gastrointestinal system, is also significantly affected by stress. Stress can alter gut bacteria, leading to digestive discomfort, bloating, and pain. The gut-brain connection has shown that digestive issues are common among individuals who experience chronic anxiety or tension.

How Can We Mediate Stress?

Although it isn’t guaranteed that stress will fully disappear, there are effective ways to alleviate its symptoms and improve resilience. According to the Mayo Clinic, staying physically active is one of the best ways to manage stress. Exercise; Anything from a walk to a weight training workout can help redirect focus and release endorphins, which are natural mood lifters.

Additionally, getting proper sleep is crucial. Sleep plays an essential role in recharging brain function, regulating metabolism, and supporting the immune system. Poor sleep can exacerbate stress and reduce overall cognitive function, making it more difficult to manage daily pressures. To read more in-depth about the importance of sleep, click here.

Other stress-management techniques include mindfulness practices such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, and journaling. Spending time with loved ones and engaging in hobbies can also be great ways to reset our minds.

Ultimately, though stress is a natural part of life, understanding the science behind it and implementing strategies to manage it can help create a happier, more balanced lifestyle.