Application Now Open for BC’s 2023 Commencement Ceremony Speaker

The application to be the student commencement speaker for Bellevue College’s 2023 Commencement Ceremony is currently open. The ceremony will be on Friday, June 23 at 3 p.m., with one student selected as the commencement speaker.

One should submit their application by April 10. Note that incomplete and late applications will not be considered. On April 13, applicants will be notified of their status, and finalists may sign up for interviews. Their 15-minute interviews will take place on April 18 or 19. According to the BC FYI, “[a]uditions consist of an introduction and delivering your speech to the selection committee” — which consists of students, faculty and staff members. April 20 is when finalists are notified, and the BC FYI shares that “[t]hose selected to speak will be paired with a faculty/staff coach to revise and refine the speech from the time of selection through the date of Commencement.” Speakers will also be asked to provide a photograph and a biographical form to be used in press releases and the introduction at the Commencement Ceremony.

The requirements for candidates are as follows:

Bellevue College Student in good standing with the college (In compliance with student conduct code requirements. Staff will check with the Student Conduct Officer for conduct concerns that may impact your application.)

Graduated in Fall 2022, Winter 2023 or have applied and been approved for graduation for Spring 2023 or Summer 2023

Minimum 2.5 cumulative GPA at the time the application is submitted

To learn more about the process and about past student commencement speakers, see the Office of Student Engagement’s dedicated page.