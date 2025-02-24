Discover Taiwanese Culture with Bellevue College’s Taiwanese Student Association

Are you interested in learning more about Taiwanese culture? If so, Bellevue College’s Taiwanese Student Association (TSA) is a club right up your alley!

The TSA’s mission is to create an open and inclusive environment where students from all backgrounds can come together to explore, learn about and celebrate Taiwanese culture. They aim to promote cultural exchange, build a strong sense of community and offer support to all students.



No matter your race or ethnicity, TSA welcomes all. Beyond cultural exploration, students can create lasting friendships, build leadership skills and interact with the campus through fun and exciting events.

These events focus on showcasing Taiwanese culture and fostering community through “KONGTAI” and “TangHulu.” The TSA recently hosted a game night on Feb. 20, where popular Taiwanese games were played in the cafeteria. Towards the end of the winter quarter, TSA plans to have a movie night that showcases popular Taiwanese movies for people to watch before finals.

The TSA is currently looking for a Secretary to assist with organizing meetings, keeping track of communication and helping with the overall administration of the club. They are also seeking a Photographer to take pictures of their events to showcase their activities.

If interested, please consider following their Instagram and attending their weekly meetings in room C103 every Wednesday from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm.