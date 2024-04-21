KBCS Offers BC Students a Chance to Host Their Own Radio Show

KBCS is looking for new additions to its team. With a variety of existing programs, the station is now offering people of the Bellevue College community a chance to host and produce their own radio show.

Are you interested in broadcasting and the exchange of unique ideas? This could be an opportunity to share yourself creatively with a wider audience — to amplify and tangibly express your passions on a public platform.

The community at KBCS welcomes the voices of both seasoned hosts and beginners in their search. Serving the Seattle-Tacoma region, the station hopes to connect its listeners through music and thoughtful conversation.

Dayna Verlinsky // The Watchdog

More information on how to become a part of the KBCS team can be acquired by reaching out to General Manager Dana Buckingham.