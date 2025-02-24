Jackson To Jazzin’: The Legacy of Jazz Culture in Washington

With iconic artists such as Nirvana, Jimi Hendrix, and Fleet Foxes originating from Washington State, music has always been a large part of the state’s culture. Though the alternative rock and grunge scene were birthed in this state, there is a large significance of another music genre that seeps through the hustle of its great cities: jazz.

Although it originated from New Orleans in the 19th century as a brew of different African and Creole influences, jazz had a large impact on Seattlelites who were from immigrant and migrant communities. During the bustling Roaring Twenties, there was a soar in marginalized and underprivileged communities who often had to settle in “third-rate” areas, specifically the Yesler-Jackson street areas in downtown Seattle.

Matthew Johnson, The Seattle Transit Blog on Third-Rate Areas of Seattle

This led to a variety of underground clubs and music venues to take place for social gatherings. Iconic clubs like the Dumas Club were the first to be established and opened up many musical opportunities for the city’s nightlife.

“Start the car, I know a whoopee spot; Where the gin is cold, but the piano’s hot; It’s just a noisy hall, where there’s a nightly brawl; And all that jazz.”

– Lyrics from “All That Jazz” from Chicago Ensemble and Chita Rivera’s 1996 Chicago

Apart from carrying a groovy tune, jazz took the power of the marginalized truth that brought different races and classes into harmony. It provided an opportunity for the Black community and its hidden artists to showcase their underappreciated talents. One of these artists was a local trumpeter and saxophonist, Frank Waldron, who gave music lessons to major jazz players in recent times, like Quincy Jones.

The jazz life of Seattle taught people to unite over the music. With jazz clubs and bars being a popular aspect of downtown city life, the music continues to thrive as an underground classic for those who enjoy groovy music and a drink. As locals and visitors, exploring the city and its culture can be a breakthrough in integrating its culture into our lives, so here are a few jazz club venues in downtown Seattle to put on your “must-visit” list: