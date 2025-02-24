Musk Or Us: Grassroots Activists Protest at Local SpaceX & Starlink

Elon Musk has situated himself as a prominent figure in the Trump administration. Following his last minute support for the Trump campaign, he found himself heading the Department Of Governmental Efficiency, which aims to save taxpayer’s money and reduce national debt. His blitzkrieg of cutting funding for federal agencies, mass layoffs, and hiring freezes under the authority of DOGE has left people anxious about the future. Musk’s actions are possibly illegal, but this hasn’t stopped him in his campaign against what he calls the “fourth unelected branch of government,” the bureaucracy. In his latest public appearance at the Oval Office, Musk stands behind President Trump’s desk with his son in tow, delivering a 30 minute long speech while Trump looks on silently. The amount of power and status that has been granted to Musk has left many wondering who is really in charge.

Around the world, protests against Musk have been occurring, ranging from peaceful sign waving to the more aggressive vandalism of Tesla vehicles and buildings. In Redmond, the activist organization known as Indivisible has organized a weekly protest against Musk at the SpaceX and Starlink buildings in the Redmond Ridge neighborhood. Indivisible sprung to life during the first Trump presidency as an affront to what the founders believed were the symptoms of a sick democracy. The organization derives its name from the book We Are Indivisible, co-authored by founders Ezra Levin and Leah Greenberg. Since 2016, Indivisible has gained traction, with over 3,000 chapters across the nation.

AJ Kapur // The Watchdog

Two protestors from Snohomish in animal masks.

The atmosphere at the Wednesday Feb. 19 protest was somber, yet hopeful. The attendees were mostly middle aged and older individuals. Peggy from Duvall noted the lack of young people at the protest, stating that she was worried that the younger generation seems to be checked out of politics. While the younger generation seems more attuned to nihilism, Peggy has a more hopeful outlook for the future, and recommends the book Humankind by Rutger Bregman to those who feel hopeless. Those who did attend brought with them homemade signs bearing creative slogans to protest the new administration and DOGE’s actions. There were references to oligarchy, calls for impeachment, data theft, and Nazism scattered throughout the crowd of almost 200. Protestors lined up along the sidewalk of NE Novelty Hill road, brandishing signs and waving at passing cars. Many drivers honked in support of the protest, rolling down their windows to show encouragement and acknowledge the protestors efforts. Nearby, at the SpaceX and Starlink buildings, security guards and the King County Sheriff’s department maintained a silent presence.

AJ Kapur // The Watchdog

Protestors lined up along NE Novelty Hill Rd.

There was strong opposition towards Musk and the Trump administration amongst the crowd. Ken Allenger from Kirkland said that he was there to protest the illegal actions of the Musk and the Trump administration. He was hopeful that Washington state would once again lead the fight against Trump, mentioning that Governor Bob Ferguson challenged the 2016 Trump Administration 97 times during his stint as Attorney General. Gene from Carnation succinctly captured the current political climate with a sigh, “What can I say?” Her sign bore an image of Musk in a mugshot as well as his notorious Nazi salute at the inauguration.

AJ Kapur // The Watchdog

Ken Allenger from Kirkland opposes defunding USAID.

AJ Kapur // The Watchdog

Gene from Carnation voices her opinion on Musk.

Many of the protestors had felt a direct impact from Trump and DOGE’s actions. Ashley, a recent UW graduate with a degree in marine biology, was affected by Trump’s executive order to freeze federal hiring, when her interviews for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Park Service were cancelled. She was particularly disheartened and confused by DOGE’s blanket funding cuts and firings of federal parks employees, especially since the National Parks Service is already stretched to its limit. She expressed a desire to create change in the world, change that she feels she can only bring about on a federal level because “animals don’t understand state lines.” While she remains unsure about future job prospects, she maintains that she will protest for the hiring freezes to be ended. Jon Kraft from Carnation, who wore a double sided sign stating “Flush Musk”, stated, “I live on social security…I’m not done.” As a seasoned activist who previously protested against the Iraq war with About Face, he holds the sentiment that democracy is in peril. We have the choice to “hang together or hang separately,” according to him.

AJ Kapur // The Watchdog

“Flush Musk!”, says Jon Kraft from Carnation.

Of course, those who are in favor of Trump and Musk’s actions made themselves known too. Ben from Redmond came by to check out the protest with his family, sporting black MAGA hats similar to the custom signed one that Musk is often spotted wearing. He is pleased with Musk’s actions because he says that “someone needs to talk about government overspending.” There were also fans of Musk who chose to express their support for him in more intrusive and disruptive ways, opting to show off their loud exhausts and drench the protestors in diesel fumes. While their actions were uncouth and revealed the underlying rot of bipartisanship, their attempts to deter the protestors were not fruitful.

AJ Kapur // The Watchdog

A classic PNW sunset to close out the protest

The sun set and the crowd dwindled down to a few stragglers, ending the protest at around 5:30 pm. The remaining protestors started the trek back to the residential streets where they had parked, since parking in the SpaceX and Starlink lots was not allowed. Jennifer Shepherd and Peggy posed for a final picture with their signs, with promises to come back to protest next Wednesday. Shepherd stated that she was worried about the federal employees caught up in the political games of the new administration. “It’s deeply unjust.”