President David May’s Message on Immigration Policy

Hours after being inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2025, President Trump enacted a large number of executive orders relating to the federal workforce, immigration policy, trade, and environmental regulation. The actions taken on immigration policy – barring asylum at the southern border, moving to end birthright citizenship, suspending the Refugee Admissions Program, and declaring migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border to be a national emergency – have caused significant anxiety for those affected by the legislation. Immigration raids by ICE have started in New York and Chicago, leaving the country in a state of apprehensive limbo as events unfold.

Many are concerned about ICE raids occurring on college campuses. There are legitimate concerns about whether faculty and students could be required or persuaded to divulge information and if sensitive information is safe with educational institutions. To assuage fears amongst the Bellevue College community, President David May issued a school wide email on Jan. 23, 2025, addressing concerns over President Trump’s immigration orders.

Per President May’s email, Bellevue College has implemented the 1510 Immigration Enforcement Protections policy as of Jan. 14, 2025. While the college will adhere to all requirements of federal and state law, employees and students of Bellevue College are prohibited from aiding federal immigration authorities. Employees and students are directed to contact President May directly or the Public Safety office if immigration authorities attempt to initiate further conversation with them. Furthermore, sensitive information regarding immigration status submitted for federal and state financial aid will not be shared, unless mandated by a warrant.

President May reiterated that he takes the safety and well-being of the BC campus community seriously and believes in the ability for all students to freely access higher education. The full email statement by President May can be read by all students and faculty through their Bellevue College email.