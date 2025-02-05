Trump’s Deportation of Colombians Sparks Tariff Threats on Both Sides

In the first weeks of his term, following his long-held anti-immigration agenda, President Trump ordered the deportation of hundreds of Colombian migrants. Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who has previously accepted deported individuals, declared that the incoming flights would not be accepted unless a protocol was made to ensure deported migrants were treated with dignity and respect. Petro’s statement was made in multiple posts on the platform X and was bolstered by videos of deported immigrants walking in handcuffs.

“A migrant is not a criminal and must be treated with the dignity that a human being deserves.”

– Colombian President Gustavo Petro

A statement on the U.S. Colombian Embassy’s Website announced that “following President Petro’s refusal to accept two repatriation flights he previously authorized, Secretary Rubio [has] immediately ordered a suspension of visa issuance at the U.S. Embassy Bogota” alongside travel restrictions.

In addition to visa and travel restrictions, President Trump threatened 25% tariffs, which would increase to 50% after one week without cooperation. Petro then announced on X that Colombia would, in turn, increase its import tariffs for the U.S. by 25%.

The U.S. and Colombia have been longtime allies in drug enforcement efforts and trade, with Colombia being the fourth largest overseas oil provider for the U.S. and a major provider of coffee, flowers, bananas and more. The U.S. is also ranked as the number one trade ally for Colombia.

Although Colombia and the U.S. have long-standing trade ties, they have been more strained since Petro’s election in 2022, when he became the first left-wing president in Colombia in recent years. Petro’s liberal public policies differ greatly from those of his predecessors as well as from Trump’s. Petro has publicly expressed distaste for Trump and his cabinet.

In a statement released on Jan. 26, the White House revealed that the Colombian government had agreed to accept the migrants and that the proposed tariffs and sanctions would “be held in reserve, and not signed unless Colombia fails to honor [the] agreement.” Meanwhile, Petro made Colombia’s presidential aircraft available to aid in providing more dignified journeys for deported migrants.

“America will no longer be lied to nor taken advantage of. It is the responsibility of each nation to take back their citizens who are illegally present in the United States in a serious and expeditious manner.”

– Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State, press statement

The White House’s actions and statements in this matter will likely set the tone for the country’s international relations during the next four years and only time will tell what the impacts will be.