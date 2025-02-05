DeepSeek, Rival to ChatGPT?

Recently, there has been a lot of buzz around a new Chinese startup, DeepSeek. After all, it was responsible for the largest single-day loss in U.S. corporate history, as Nvidia, an American software company, lost almost 600 billion dollars in one day.

This occurred due to multiple reasons, one of them being the potential that DeepSeek showed. Many experts have tested the differences between ChatGPT and DeepSeek, and their findings show DeepSeek having a higher accuracy in mathematics and other specialized fields (GeeksForGeeks). DeepSeek can also give more nuanced responses in its answers compared to ChatGPT, however, it appears that it may be more useful as a specialized tool. ChatGPT is supported by a dense model architecture that helps it be more versatile with its responses.

Even more importantly, DeepSeek is incredibly efficient. For example, DeepSeek R1 utilizes 671 billion parameters, but it only utilizes 37 billion per question. This means that it is efficient in terms of its computational power (GeeksForGeeks). In comparison to ChatGPT, which uses 1.8 trillion-parameters, DeepSeek has a substantially smaller amount of computation power being used in comparison. This means that it is more energy efficient, which has been an important topic in many environmental safety forums. Not only that, but it is also very cost efficient, as it was made with much less powerful chips compared to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Despite what the name suggests, OpenAI’s ChatGPT is not open source. However, ”DeepSeek has fully open-sourced its models under the MIT license, allowing for unrestricted commercial and academic use” (Tomsguide). Many people have been comparing these two factors of the AI companies and have been questioning ChatGPT on social media.

However, there are still some small issues with DeepSeek. Since DeepSeek is a Chinese startup, it is susceptible to Chinese law. This means that it can be censored on certain topics. This has sparked some debate about information and freedom within many communities. Not only that, but OpenAI has accused DeepSeek of stealing their tech, which has gained some waves in social media (MSN).

Who will prevail as the number one AI chatbot?