Navigate the Community College to University Transfer with BC’s Transferring 101 Info Sessions

Transfer decisions have been released for two-year university students. Current BC students who want to transfer to a four-year university should start the planning process of transferring. This can seem daunting, as having a lot of questions and filling out applications can be stressful. Luckily, BC offers a number of resources to help prospective transfer students.

Coming up, there will be Transferring 101 Information Sessions held by Student Affairs Academic Advising from 1 to 2 p.m. on Microsoft Teams. These workshops will discuss the planning and exploring phases, or the first two stages, in the transferring process. This will include an overview of numerous Washington transfer programs, transferring credits, the college search and other factors. The sessions are on April 26, May 10, May 24 and June 7. On May 10, there will also be representatives from WSU Pullman who can answer transfer questions in regards to WSU Pullman, and, on May 24, a representative from UW Tacoma will be able to answer questions for UW Tacoma.

Several challenges transfer students face include being unaware of admissions and major course requirements, admissions and major application deadlines, and being undecided on which university to attend. These will be covered in the information sessions, but they can also be resolved with the help of the BC Transfer Center, managed by Cesar Rangel.

Students should start exploring BC transfer resources as soon as they start considering it. Rangel advised prospective transfer students to “in your first year at BC, visit the University Transfer Center website, meet with an academic advisor, research university admissions and major requirements, campus tours and university scholarship and internship opportunities.” For example, on the events calendar, students can find workshops like the info sessions, as well as fairs. On April 25, from 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in Building L100, is the Bachelor’s of Applied Science Transfer Fair, and May 16 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in Building L100 marks the Spring Transfer Fair.

The Transfer Center also hosts a resources page. They have a guide to all the different direct transfer degrees at BC as a part of the Intercollege Relations Commission transfer agreement, which are designed for in-state transfers. For in-state transfers, BC has a number of articulation & MOU agreements with four-year institutes, which are divided up by majors of interest. Additionally, BC has a page dedicated to specific admissions requirements for each university in Washington. If you are planning to transfer out of state, contact the university’s admissions office and meet with the BC transfer center. When applying to 4-year colleges and programs, it is useful to know what will transfer for a specific degree and the course equivalencies for each college. A good thing to keep in mind is that credit transfers can take between six and eight weeks.

With transferring, there can be a lot of misconceptions. To be considered a transfer student, you do not need to get an transferable Associate’s of Arts (AA) degree. You only need to attend BC for at least a quarter. While it is not necessary, the transfer center describes that it is very useful to get the AA, as most universities in Washington will accept all 90 credits, minimizing most or all of the general education requirements, cutting the amount of time and money it takes to get a bachelor’s degree, and giving you junior year standing. BC also hosts Running Start students who may be applying to colleges soon: It is important to know that getting an AA degree does not mean you will have to apply as a transfer student. In fact, it is only after attending BC after graduating high school that you can apply as a transfer student. This does not mean that your credits won’t transfer, and at some universities, like University of Washington, transferring your credit can give you sophomore or junior standing.