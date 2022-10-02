BC Resources for Applying to a Four-Year University

College application season has come around, and stress is in the air. Between managing deadlines, writing all the different essays and hearing back from the schools, students can get a little overwhelmed. Luckily, Bellevue College has many different resources to help.

Bellevue College offers events that can give both freshman and transfer applicants a clearer view into applying. A WSU admissions counselor is available to virtually talk on Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For help writing personal statements and scholarship applications, Oct. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. is set aside for freshman applicants and Oct. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for transfers. Lastly, a college transfer fair will be on Oct. 11 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., with many Washington universities attending. For more information about the events, visit the Multicultural Services.

Apart from these events, Bellevue College has different people and resources students can use for help with applications. While the Writing Lab is commonly used for school papers and classes, it can also assist with the personal statement or other supplemental essays. This can be live or virtual tutoring, or students can submit their essays to receive feedback within 48 hours. There is also a center for transfer students at Bellevue College. Here, students can find guides to transferring and can talk with Cesar Rangel, the Transfer Center Specialist. Lastly, Jane Barry, the Running Start Program Specialist, shared a check-in form to help edit the personal statement.

Students who are considering transferring should visit the University Transfer Center page, meet with their advisor and research universities they want to transfer to with the scholarships, internships, requirements and other information. From Rangel, “the University Transfer Center is here to make the transfer process easier by providing you with the tools and resources needed to streamline your time here while making the most of your Bellevue College experience.”

If students are planning to get an associate degree (AA), here is some information to be familiar with. There are transfer associate degrees in arts and sciences, business, math education, music and science. With an AA, students are prepared for a bachelor’s degree at a four-year university. In this program, students should stick to the degree requirements to ensure transferability, and students should confirm deadlines of the school they are transferring to. There are also non-transfer associate degrees. For both AA programs, there are different application deadlines: Jan. 14 for Winter, April 15 for Spring and May 15 for Summer. Students should also talk with their advisor to make sure they are meeting requirements.

As seen, Bellevue College has many opportunities to help students along the way with applications. Poke around Bellevue College’s website and calendar to find more resources. Remember to stay calm in the applying process. Bellevue College is here to support you.