BC Hosting Fulbright Scholar Dr. Fabiola Vincent Moshi

On April 26, BC’s interim president Gov. Gary Locke announced that the Health Sciences, Education & Wellness Institute (HSEWI) is hosting Fulbright Scholar, Dr. Fabiola Vincent Moshi.

To provide some background knowledge, the Fulbright Scholar Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government. According to Dr. Moshi, it is meant to “increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.” When the Fulbright grant is awarded, it enables the recipient scholar to teach and/or conduct research in the United States. American scholars can also be selected for the program and sent to other countries, for the same purpose.

Dr. Moshi received her education from the University of Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania where she earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing. She graduated with an honors degree, and from there was given an opportunity to attend an exchange program at Uppsala University, Sweden, which was “a three months training on the impact of culture on health and primary health care.”

At just 46 years old, she is now a nurse educator who teaches courses such as “Nursing Research, Community Nursing, Leadership and Management and Teaching Methodology across the different levels of nursing programs (Diploma program, Bachelor’s program, and Master’s program).”

She is also a nursing programs administrator, as well as a public health-oriented researcher of maternal and child health, and a full-term faculty at the School of Nursing and Public Health at the University of Dodoma, Tanzania. On top of all this, she is the head of the Department of Nursing Management and Education of the aforementioned university. She also continues to participate “in conducting research and disseminating research findings [which] includes research of her own and supervising students’ research projects.” She has clearly accomplished a lot throughout her career overseas and brings a great deal of passion into her career. Now she has brought that passion to the U.S. and is looking to do even more for her university with the resources and knowledge offered at BC. She says she “is honored to have an opportunity to work as a Fulbright Scholar at Bellevue College — Health Sciences, Education and Wellness Institute.”

Dr. Moshi is here to conduct research that she hopes will strengthen “the nursing graduates through a partnership between Bellevue College and the University of Dodoma nursing training institutions” — ultimately building something that will benefit not just her students but our students here as well. She also noted the progress, saying that, “In collaboration with nursing faculty, we have produced the first draft of a project titled ‘Enhancing Pedagogical Competencies for Nursing Skills and Clinical Judgment in Nursing Education: The Role of Simulation Teaching Techniques and Virtual Simulation between Nursing Students from Tanzania and Washington State Nursing schools.’” Gov. Locke said the goal of the project is to, “improve nurse educators’ competence in the use of simulation teaching techniques, improve nursing students’ competence in nursing and clinical judgment skills and enhance internationalization in nursing training.”

We offer a warm welcome to Dr. Moshi and her research!