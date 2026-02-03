BC Club Spotlight – Bloodworks Club

During World War II in 1944, Bloodworks Northwest—originally called the King County Central Blood Bank—was established to serve hospitals in Seattle and King County, addressing the need for a centralized and reliable blood supply. Originally serving Seattle, it grew to support hospitals across Western Washington and Oregon.

After WWII, the need for a center combatting constant blood-shortage issues remained. As of January 2026, the American Red Cross has announced a severe national blood shortage, with the supply dropping by approximately 35% in the past month due to severe winter weather and flu outbreaks. The recent storms over America resulted in the cancellation of over 500 blood drives. This created a critical need for Type O blood and platelets to support emergency, surgical and cancer treatments.

Locally, the Bloodworks organization has been making an impact as well, specifically through the Bloodworks Club at Bellevue College. The club was founded in 2024 by Rowan Kim, a student at Bellevue College.

Kim, who is the president of the club, says it was her interest in the medical field that motivated her to start it. Seeking the opportunity to get involved and build healthcare experience, Kim found that Bloodworks Northwest used to help the BC community by hosting a blood drive. This connection to the local community was a good foundation to build a club.

Since its establishment in 2024, the Bloodworks Club has grown both in its following and diversity of activities. No longer is it merely an extension of Bloodworks Northwest; along with hosting blood drives, the club holds fundraising events, health and wellness campaigns and educational training. Last May, for example, the club organized “Stop the Bleed,” an event geared toward teaching students to control bleeding before professionals reach the site of injury.

As she looks to the future, Kim anticipates that BC Bloodworks will partner with the Biology Club as well as the new Neuroscience Club, with plans to host a Mayo Clinic speaker in the future with advice about healthcare career paths

For those who can’t donate themselves, the club has various opportunities for student participation. “People tend to think they have to donate blood once they join the club, which might serve as a barrier that prevents them from being a part of our club. It is not true,” Kim says. “Our club is not just about donating blood; it’s utterly their decision to donate blood at the on-campus drive. They can take part in various trainings or presentations.” For those who are afraid of donating blood but still would like to meaningfully participate, club officers plan to set up a table at the blood drive with the Gift of Life Marrow Registry, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people with blood disorders through the stem cell registry. Through a quick, painless cheek swab, people can see if there is a match for a patient in need. There will also be a student-led check-in table as well for blood donors, which also needs volunteers to help the drive go smoothly.

In short, whether for a resumé, career preparation or personal enrichment, the club remains a relevant and necessary presence on campus. For those interested in learning life-saving skills and helping the local community, the club hosts weekly meetings on Mondays, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Bellevue College library.