Introducing the Inductees to the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame 2026

Initiated in 1969, The Songwriter’s Hall of Fame accolades the creators of well-renowned music in the industry. Songwriters with a remarkable discography become eligible for induction 20 years after the initial commercial release of a song.

With seven inductees elected, the class of 2026 includes Taylor Swift, Gene Simmons & Paul Stanley of KISS, Alanis Morissette, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, Kenny Loggins, Terry Britten & Graham Lyle and Walter Afanasieff.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Photographed By Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott. (October 2, 2025).

Taylor Swift will be honored with the prestigious award for her first year of eligibility. The 36-year-old singer-songwriter is the youngest female inductee in the history of the organization. Swift’s debut single, “Tim McGraw,” came out when she was just 16 years old. Since then, she has achieved 69 top ten songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. From her substantial catalog, the five songs Swift was recognized for were “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” “Blank Space,” “Anti-Hero,” “Love Story” and “The Last Great American Dynasty.”

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley

KISS. (January 13, 2026).

Co-founders of KISS, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, are being honored for their long musical legacy, beginning in the 1970s. While the group is known for their fierce stage persona, the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame gives credit to the lyricism of the band’s dynamic choruses and hooks. KISS is a defining act in classic rock, greatly impacting the genre and inspiring the next generation of musicians. The five tracks selected for consideration include “Rock And Roll All Nite,” “I Love It Loud,” “Calling Dr. Love,” “Shout It Out Loud” and “Christine Sixteen.”

Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette In Glastonbury Photographed By Dennys Ilic. (June 29, 2025).

Alanis Morissette is also inducted into the Hall for her lyricism as a ground-breaking musician in the alt-rock genre. A highlight of Morissette’s career is her 1995 album “Jagged Little Pill.” The album earned the singer-songwriter five Grammy awards, including Album of the Year at age 21, making her the youngest recipient at the time. Morissette’s significant work for recognition includes “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic,” “Hand in My Pocket,” “Thank U” and “Uninvited.”

Christopher “Tricky” Stewart

Tricky Stewart Instagram Post. (January 04, 2026).

Christopher “Tricky” Stewart is a five-time Grammy-winning songwriter and producer. He is recognized for collaborating with iconic artists and writing many of the most popular songs of the past two decades. Stewart is also recognized for his influence in the music industry through his mentoring of finalists on the show, American Idol. The songs considered by the Hall include “Umbrella” by Rihanna, “Single Ladies” and “Break My Soul” by Beyonce, “Obsessed” by Mariah Carey and “Just Fine” by Mary J. Blige.

Kenny Loggins

Kenny Loggins In This Is It! SB Bowl 2023

Kenny Loggins’ lyricism and emotional connection to audiences led to his induction into the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame. The Grammy winner’s notable discography consists of hits that have inspired multiple generations of artists. His career launched in the 1970s and continued to succeed in the 1980s when he wrote songs for films “Footloose” and “Top Gun.” Loggin’s five songs selected for recognition were “Danny’s Song,” “Footloose,” “Celebrate Me Home,” “Return to Pooh Corner” and “What A Fool Believes.”

Terry Britten and Graham Lyle

Terry Britten and Graham Lyle are a British songwriting duo acclaimed for their collaboration with Tina Turner. The pair is celebrated for earning Song of the Year at the 1985 Grammy Awards for “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” a hit song by Tina Turner. In addition to that, Britten and Lyle have received several BMI Awards. The Hall considered five songs for induction: “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero,” “Typical Male,” “Devil Woman” and “I Should Have Known Better.”

Walter Afanasieff

Walter Afanasieff is a songwriter best known for his work with Mariah Carey, collaborating on many of her biggest projects. Afanasieff holds two Grammy awards, one being Record of the Year, earned for his production on Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.” His other significant work is in composing for film. Afanasieff contributed to Disney films like “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin” and “Hercules.” The five songs recognized by the Hall include Mariah Carey songs, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” “My All,” “Hero,” “One Sweet Day” and Barbara Streisand’s “Love Will Survive.”

The 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame honors the creators of the soundtrack to our lives. The induction ceremony will take place on June 11, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.