The Seahawks Are Heading to The Superbowl

On Sunday, Jan. 25, the Seattle Seahawks secured a ticket to the Super Bowl in a 31-27 win against the Los Angeles Rams, after their previous two matchups being close games. This game saw a clever performance from DeMarcus Lawrence, who stopped the Rams from scoring a touchdown towards the end of the game. The Seahawks were running a zero blitz, and the Rams were set to pass the ball to Kyren Williams from Matthew Stafford. Stafford and Williams were both in position for the play, but Lawrence abandoned his spot in the defensive play to sprint and act as pass coverage, effectively breaking the Rams’ play for the touchdown and causing them to pass elsewhere, eventually ending the game with the Seahawks having beat them by 4.

The last time the Seahawks made it to the Super Bowl was in 2015, where they faced off against the New England Patriots. Although the Seahawks unfortunately lost, the game was tight until the end. They were up 24-14 at the end of the third quarter, but the Patriots had a comeback in the fourth, getting two touchdowns to end the game, beating the Seahawks by 4 points, 28-24.

This year, the Super Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 8, with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. PT. The Seahawks will be facing the New England Patriots once again in what many Seahawks fans view as a chance for redemption. ESPN predicts the Seahawks having a 60.2% chance of winning, mentioning the team’s elite defense as a strong reason.

This is the Seahawks’ second season with Coach Mike Macdonald, who previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. Macdonald was proud of the team’s win against the Rams and getting the title of NFC champions, saying that he was “just really blessed that we got a heck of a group and a great organization and owner and the best fans … it’s humbling, too, and just pretty awesome … really proud of our guys. It was a team win.”

It was a team win indeed, and we hope to see another at the Super Bowl on Feb. 8, which will be broadcast on NBC and available to stream live on Peacock.