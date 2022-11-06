Participate in Local Turkey Trots to Raise Funds for Charity

November brings about the annual turkey trot tradition in America. It all started when the YMCA in Buffalo, N.Y., put on a cross-country course in 1896. It is one of the most popular times of the year for running, with almost one million participants nationwide in 2016. With Thanksgiving being the holiday of gratefulness and thanks, many charities sponsor turkey trots to raise money before heading into the colder months.

If you want to participate in a turkey trot this year, there are many happening in the local area. Turkey trots are a great way to connect with your friends, family and greater community.

Most happen only on Thanksgiving as a way to burn a bunch of calories before eating the Thanksgiving Day feast, but the virtual Hopelink Turkey Trot 5k is happening from Nov. 14 through 20. The virtual aspect means you can register yourself or a group and run the 5 kilometers anywhere, and you will be supplied a packet with a turkey trot shirt. Hopelink is a food bank in the Redmond area. You can register up through Nov. 19 for $30. There is also a virtual dash for kids for $10.

The Woodinville Turkey Trot offers many different ways to participate, each for $35. They will put on a 5-kilometer run or walk starting at 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 24 at Wilmot Park. There will be a dash for kids starting at 8:45 a.m. for $5. They will also have a virtual 5-kilometer run where you can pick your own course and get a shirt. They also have the 3,000 Calorie Challenge. This involves participants running over the course of a month, totaling about 30 miles. If you register on Nov. 24, the price increases to $40. All the donations go directly to the Woodinville High School (WHS) Wrestling Booster Club and the Falcon Athletic Boosters in support of the WHS Cross Country Team.

The Issaquah Turkey Trot 5K begins at 9 a.m., Thanksgiving morning. It is $35 including a t-shirt, but for those 10 years old and younger, it is only $15. The proceeds all go to the Issaquah Food and Clothing Bank, and over the past 12 years, $460,000 has been raised. They also have a costume contest with awards for the best group, best individual and overall most creative costumes.

The Magnuson Series puts on many different running events, including the Magnuson Turkey Trot. There will be a 5-kilometer which is $30, 10-kilometer which is $36 and 15-kilometer which is $40, as well as a 400-meter dash for kids for $5 at Magnuson Park on Lake Washington. All their proceeds are going to Earth Runs.

Whether you are an avid runner or just want a fun activity to do on Thanksgiving, turkey trots are the perfect event.