Earth Month at Bellevue College: All The Activities in Week 3 of Spring Quarter

Earth Month occurs during the month of April and aims to encourage sustainable practices and raise awareness about how we can protect the environment. Bellevue College is celebrating Earth Month all month long, with various activities and sustainability initiatives. Many of these events are hosted and planned by the BC Sustainability Office, which is a great resource for checking out ways to make a difference in our community.

On Monday, April 20 in D106 from 10:30-11:30 a.m, the Sustainability Office will be hosting a discussion about the Bellevue College 2024 Climate Action Plan. On the Bellevue College website, President David May describes the plan as a “comprehensive roadmap that outlines…strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing energy efficiency, fostering a culture of sustainability across…campus, and much more”. Originally completed in 2010, the action plan is updated every five years to match current endeavors in our community in order to reach the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. Students who are interested in learning more about the plan and the specific steps it outlines can register online to attend the discussion.

April 20 will also feature a free yoga session. The session will be led by Rachel Lowe, the leader of the Yoga Instructor Certificate Program at Bellevue College. The class will start with yin yoga postures that target deep connective tissues and end with standing and seated poses, as well as relaxation. Yoga mats will be provided, and the class will run from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m in G110. If yoga is something you have wanted to try, or even something you already love, make sure to sign up online for this session!

On Tuesday, April 21, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m in D106, students can attend a presentation by Brian Casserly, a history instructor at Bellevue College, that will cover the history of the environmental movement in the U.S. Joshua Wright, founder of the Legacy Forest Defense Coalition, will then share about his work and how people can get involved. On their website, their mission is described as “working to stop the senseless clearcutting of the last few remaining, older, un-planted legacy forests”. Students interested in getting involved and advocating for the protection of many forests can sign up online.

Also on April 21, students can join the Sustainability Office to make a real difference right here on campus with the Grounds Open Volunteer Session. Volunteers can help remove invasive plants on campus and protect the diverse ecosystem that spans 100 acres of urban forest. Before heading to the work-site, volunteers will meet in the C-building cafeteria at 12:30 p.m, and can sign up online.

Another presentation will be held on April 21 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m in N201, focusing on technology associated with the growing demand for electric vehicles. The presentation will be led by Dr. Rick Constantino, who has over 60 patents and is the CTO and co-founder of Group 14 Technologies. Group 14 Technologies globally manufactures silicon batteries that replace graphite lithium-iron batteries, which allows them to store more energy and charge faster, making them useful when it comes to electric vehicles. Students interested in learning more about the company and the technology behind it can sign up for the presentation online.

On Wednesday April 22, BC Sustainability Office will be hosting a zero-waste fair. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the C-building courtyard, students can thrift clothes for free, which promotes sustainable fashion. There will also be a refill station to restock reusable containers with free cleaning products, rather than utilizing disposable single-use containers that are not as sustainable. Those who would like to donate can bring small, clean household items. There is no sign-up for this event, as everyone is encouraged to come and support sustainable practices at Bellevue College!

On Thursday April 22, students can join Hopelink for a hands-on overview of the public transportation system in Bellevue. Participants will meet at the BC fountain at 10:30 a.m, and then take a bus-ride to the South Bellevue Station, before taking the 2-line train back. In addition to learning how to use public transportation to get to BC, participants will also receive an ORCA card with an $11 value that can be used for public transportation. Sign-ups are available online.

Whether you want to learn about technology, transportation, or get your hands dirty and help the local environment, make sure to stop by the events that the BC Sustainability Office is hosting this week in order to learn more about how to protect the environment we live in.