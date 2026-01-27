Bellevue College Announces Guaranteed Transfer Agreement with Western Washington University

As tertiary education becomes an increasingly vital asset in the American workforce, Bellevue College and Western Washington University are working to offer BC students the safest pathway to success.

On Jan. 13, 2026, BC President David May sat down with Western Washington University (WWU) President Sabah Randhawa to sign off on a transfer program in support of students aiming to receive their bachelor’s degree.

The first of its kind, the program ensures current BC sophomores’ admission to WWU as juniors, offering a stronger degree pathway for students seeking affordable and reliable education.

The requisites to qualify for this program boil down to three points:

Students must earn a cumulative GPA of 2.5+ at BC Students must earn a GPA of 2.0+ in their final quarter at BC Students must earn either an Associate in Arts and Sciences – Direct Transfer Agreement (AAS-DTA) or Associate in Science – Transfer (AS-T) at BC

The transfer program will tie into nearly 30 available majors at WWU, though some majors may require additional requisites and steps for admission.