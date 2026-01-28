The Revive I-5 Project: Where to Travel Amidst the World Cup

In the 1960s, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) finished construction of the I-5, the freeway that became one of the main routes for so many people across the region. The I-5 Ship Canal bridge is one of the busiest sections, with around 240,000 vehicles travelling across the Seattle section daily. However, the bridge has recently shown signs of deterioration, leading to emergency repairs done over the past seven years. WSDOT is now beginning a longer project to permanently revive the bridge.

The “Revive I-5” project started in early January and is projected to be completed in 2027. From January to June 5, two northbound I-5 lane reductions will take place across the Ship Canal bridge, likely leading to increased traffic in that area. All of northbound I-5 will be closed from June 5 to 8 for work zone removal. Construction will pause from June 8 to July 10, and all lanes will be open to accommodate the traffic coming in due to Seattle hosting the preliminary FIFA World Cup Games. From July 10-13, all of the northbound I-5 will be closed in order to set up the work zone to resume construction. From July 13 to the end of 2026, northbound I-5 will be reduced by two right lanes. Although no exact dates have been given, construction on southbound I-5 will likely begin sometime in early 2027, including lane reductions.

Many people need to get to or through Seattle daily, so the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) has provided tips for more convenient travel. These include utilizing public transportation or setting aside extra travel time if driving yourself. SDOT also shared information on the World Cup games, pausing construction, saying that all construction equipment will be removed from public spaces, streets and sidewalks so that fans can enjoy the city while coming in for the World Cup games.

Although the project will increase traffic and lead to increased travel time for many drivers, it will likely provide a more stable I-5, leading to less inconvenient emergency closures. Fortunately, construction will be pausing in order to accommodate people coming in to watch the World Cup preliminary games in Seattle!