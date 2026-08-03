Why Is the Seattle Storm at the Bottom of The League?

The Seattle Storm are currently at the bottom of the league with six wins and 24 losses during the regular season, which implies that they are not making the playoffs. Their most recent defeat took place at home with a final score of 105-95 against the Indiana Fever. The greater question is how did we get to this point?

Simply put, the Seattle Storm is in a period of rebuilding the team.

Seattle entered the 2026 season with a new head coach and a dramatically different roster. Sonia Raman was hired in October 2025 and is now leading the team through her first season as a WNBA head coach. At the same time, Seattle has lost key players like All-Stars Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins, and Gabby Williams. As well as veterans like Brittney Sykes and Erica Wheeler, of whom have left the Storm without much of the experience and scoring that previously defined the team.

The Storm now focuses on building a team around Dominique Malonga, Awa Fam, and Flau’jae Johnson. This rebuild requires time and patience but will result in creating a strong foundation of great players. Fam was selected as the third overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft and was acquired with Johnson from a draft rights trade. Together, with Malonga, who is the youngest drafted WNBA player at 19, the Storm has three promising young players the franchise can build around.

This rebuild requires patience and time as everybody adjusts. These are the growing pains that have resulted in inconsistent performances and the league’s worst record.

Looking on the bright side of things, although the Storm has lost a majority of their games, they have fought hard in making sure that the points aren’t too far from their opponents. While it is disappointing, the rebuild creates excitement for potential future greatness as we shape a new identity for our team.