Limited Food Options at BC: How It Affects You

College students often rely on campus food options, especially those who are living in dorms on campus. It can be a lot cheaper and far more accessible for students who have busy schedules or a lack of transportation.

Bellevue College is no exception. Approximately, 400 students are currently living on campus and often rely on campus food places. Students who also live off campus buy and eat campus food options due to their class schedules and convenience.

However, these options have been limited due to the ongoing C-Building construction.

The C-Building was home to the student cafeteria, which served as a place for students to eat and enjoy each other’s company, offering plenty of seating. It also has the Fountain Cafe, which provided snacks, pastries and popular boba drinks for students.

Both of these food options have been marked temporarily been unavailable this school year in order to continue construction of the C-Building.

As of now, only two locations are available for food options on campus—the Brutus on the Go food truck and Circle Cafe in the T-building.

Brutus on the Go is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Circle Cafe is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The food truck primarily provides fried food and breakfast sandwiches, while the cafe has snacks, coffee, pastries and light prepackaged meals.

Although they serve as a dining location on campus, the question of health is to be considered as well. With the closure of the cafeteria, many students on campus rely on meals from the food truck or quick meals from the cafe, which may not provide an adequate amount of food or nutrients.

Adults are advised to eat 2-3 cups of fruits and vegetables per day, but these recommended amounts may not be reached with the limited food options currently available at Bellevue College.

Despite options being limited, healthy food choices can still be made!

While waiting for the cafeteria and Fountain Cafe to return, students can be mindful of what they get from the remaining dining locations in order to support their physical and mental health.