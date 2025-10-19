Mariners Win Against Tigers: An Advancement in Seattle’s Baseball History

On Friday, Oct. 10 after a 5-hour game against the Detroit Tigers, Jorge Polanco executed a walk off single after 15 innings, propelling the Mariners into a 3-2 victory, qualifying the team into its first American League Championship Series since 2001, capping the Mariners’ first series-clinching victory in extra innings since Game 5 of the 1995 American League Division Series (ALDS).

The Mariners are now competing in the American League Championship Series (ALCS) against the Toronto Blue Jays to determine which team will represent the American League in the World Series. As of writing this, the Mariners are in the lead with a record of 3-2.

In a statement provided by Julio Rodríguez, Mariners’ Center Fielder, to Major League Baseball, he said, “I’m just so happy for the city. I don’t think there is any fanbase that is hungrier than the Mariners fans. I’m just so happy that we were able to pull through this series and can give them some more good baseball.”

Furthermore, pitcher Logan Gilbert commented, “Every year, it feels like there’s been a big letdown, or we didn’t get as far as we thought.” Gilbert added, “We’ve still got a lot of work to do, but I feel that we’re starting to show who we are.”

After a long fight of 15 innings total and 472 pitches from both sides, the Mariners came out on top, securing a historic win for Seattle.

Many fans likened this game to previous historic games, saying, “it had many of the iconic ingredients from ‘The Double’ in the 1995 ALDS that remains arguably the most monumental win in franchise history.”

Additionally, the game seemed to have “the angst from the 18-inning marathon loss to Houston in the 2022 ALDS that featured many of the same faces in the home dugout on Friday.”

However, this time, the long, grueling game ended in an eruption of victory from the stands.

Both teams used a combined 15 pitchers, and Mariners starters Logan Gilbert and Luis Castillo made the first relief appearances of their careers. Leo Rivas’s pinch-hit single in the seventh inning tied the game at 2-2.

The Tigers had a stellar performance from pitcher Tarik Skubal, who struck out 13 batters. Tigers’ Kerry Carpenter had a home run and reached base five times, an achievement not seen in a winner-take-all postseason game since Babe Ruth in 1926.

The Mariners’ 2024 season is often described as demoralizing, causing fans to “lose hope” in the team. The strong lead, followed by the subsequent loss of the missed playoffs just one game away from a Wild Card spot, led to the feeling that the team wasn’t living up to its potential.

These losses and the team’s weak offense ultimately caused manager Scott Servais to be fired. However, the 2025 season has been their redemption arc. The team’s success this season is felt even more strongly by fans. The Mariners’ win has restored their fans’ faith in them and validated the unwavering support from them.