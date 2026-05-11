Bellevue College Public Safety Incident: How You Can Stay Safe

As of May 1, four female students have reported an individual, calling himself “Eric” to Bellevue College Public Safety and Title IX. It is important for the campus community to be cautious of the individual, as a possible threat has been imposed.

Each of the students illustrated a similar occurrence with the individual. He approached in a sociable manner, started a conversation relating to school and hobbies, made unwanted verbal and physical advances, asked for their social media information, where they lived and how old they were. In all reported cases, the individual claimed to be from Hong Kong, stated he was a second-year BC student or a UW student, and claimed to be closer to mid-20 years old.

One student told authorities that the person picked her up from campus on April 11, 2026, in a black Tesla Model S or Model 3. The occurrence was followed by multiple unsolicited verbal and physical passes, involving unwanted touching.

Three other female students reportedly interacted with the individual on April 30, around 5-5:30 p.m. The man who called himself “Eric” had also made verbal and physical advances, as well as requesting their social media information.

Another anonymous female student was approached by the man on two separate occasions. She told The Watchdog reporters, “Both times he approached me were in the S building, and he introduced himself as ‘Eric.’” The first time was in mid-April, and the second time was during the last week of April. He approached me confidently while I was on my phone; he was friendly, and he asked me a lot of questions about myself, school and hobbies. He said he was a Bellevue College business student planning on transferring.”

The interviewee went on to say, “He made comments on my skin tone and said I looked athletic and photogenic. He asked how old I was (18) and said he was 21, but he looked older than that. He said he frequently goes to nightclubs and suggested I go with him sometime; he then asked if I wanted to go with him to get bubble tea later that day. He also asked for my social media and he gave me his.”

The individual is described as:

Male

Average build

Black hair, 2-3 inches on top and shaved on the sides

Approximately mid-30 years old

5’8” to 5’10” in height

190lbs to 210lbs in weight

No facial hair

If a student finds themselves in an unsafe situation, there are resources offered by the college that may be of help. The Counseling Center is free for students to speak in confidence with trained mental health professionals who can be of assistance to a wide variety of personal life challenges.

Concerns may also be reported online to be assessed by the Bellevue College Care Team. If you are feeling unsafe on campus, safety escorts are available to request at 425-466-9365. Additionally, the college provides an emergency alert communication system by automatically sending alerts to those with a Bellevue College email address. There is also an option to opt-in for text message alerts.

Through the Title IX Office, professionals will respond to sexual misconduct that affects our campus community. The office can be contacted at 425-389-5520 or by email at titleix@bellevuecollege.edu.

Regarding the best ways of avoiding unsafe situations, the anonymous student stated, “For young women, while it’s good to be polite and respectful, it’s important to recognize why someone is approaching you. Whether it’s truly for being friendly or their own benefit, especially when an obvious age gap doesn’t seem to be an issue for them. You don’t have to be nice if you feel unsafe!”

Bellevue College Public Safety and Title IX are diligently working with the affected parties to offer support and assistance with law enforcement. If there is any further information regarding this individual, please communicate with Public Safety, Title IX, or submit a report.

Public safety recommends these tips for staying protected: