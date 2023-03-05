New Outdoor Adventure Classes Offered in Spring Quarter

There are three outdoor classes offered by the Outdoor Recreation Leadership this upcoming spring quarter. These college-credit classes include the following:

PE 256 Introduction to Mountain Biking (email peter.prescott@bellevuecollege.edu for questions/add code)

PE 115 Backpacking — Weekly Monday Hikes

PE 239 Outdoor Leadership — Facilitation Skills and Adventure Planning

Introduction to Mountain Biking (PE 256) takes place on Tuesdays from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with Matthew Denton and Peter Prescott. This course “[p]repare[s] students to work as mountain bike coaches and / or volunteer trail builders; introduce[s] students to foundational mountain bike riding skills; develop[s] an understanding of recreation policy in Washington and trail use/ open space advocacy. Students receive instructor training, learn about progressive teaching and ride techniques, experience and explore Mountain Bike trail building and advocacy all while learning to employ appropriate risk assessments skills.” The class is located in Building T 119 and at local trails along the I-90 corridor. To join, you must receive prior permission from the instructor.

Hiking and Orienteering (PE 115) occurs on Mondays from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. This course is an introduction to hiking that focuses on basic map and compass use. Additionally, it “[c]overs Northwest hiking opportunities as well as equipment, trip planning and risk management of back country travel through an exploration of area trails.” There is a $10 backpacking fee and students are recommended to be “able to walk 3-4 miles at a sustained pace.”

Outdoor Leadership (PE 239) is set for Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. In this class, students explore “[l]eadership styles and techniques in outdoor education.” Additionally, “[s]tudents develop conflict resolution, emotional management and task balancing skills while developing a greater understanding of group dynamics. Risk management issues including recognizing hazards, decision making, site evaluation, accessibility and back country first aid requirements will also be discussed.”

According to the Outdoor Recreation Leadership website, “[t]he Outdoor Recreation Leadership Certificate is designed to prepare students for a wide range of personal and/or professional opportunities in recreation, outdoor leadership, and education. Students learn both in the classroom and with field-based experiential learning in the forest, waterways, and mountains of the Pacific Northwest Cascades.”

To see more about the courses, check out the BC FYI page. If you would like to learn more about obtaining an Outdoor Recreation Leadership Certificate, see this dedicated website. To apply for the certificate, see the application site.