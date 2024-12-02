Best Black Friday Deals

Black Friday is coming up! I’m sure that everyone is excited to buy something because there are so many good deals going on. I have compiled a list of some of my personal favorite deals from various websites to give you recommendations.

Tech:

If you’re looking to buy a new computer, I would definitely recommend you check out the deals available at Dell. They are selling a Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop that is $100 off its original price. With a 4.3 rating, 15509 reviews, and a cost of $229.99, I’m certain this is a great deal for anyone in the market for a computer.

Amazon also has a lot of great tech deals on its website. According to Forbes, the 2nd Generation Apple Airpods are currently 25% off their original price, which means you’ll save $40 with this discount.

For students looking for a computer to take notes on, the Samsung’s Chromebook, which can be found here, is a good option to take a look at. You can save $400 on this deal and you’ll have a great computer that has a touch screen. This way, you’ll be able to use a stylus and digitally take notes while enhancing your learning process.

Fashion:

REFINERY29 has a great collection of websites that have great Black Friday deals. It lists the discount percentage, the date of the sale, and often a code that can help you get those deals. This link is definitely worth looking at, and I would highly suggest it to anyone trying to get some nice clothes on Black Friday!

Gap also has good deals that look great for both men and women. The link for the men’s clothing is here and the link to the women’s clothing is here. A lot of good deals that are great to grab before Black Friday ends!