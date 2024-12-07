Venom’s Last Dance

“Who the hell are you?”

“I am Venom. And you are mine.”

Those are the words that mark the first interaction between Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote (a fictional parasitic life form in the Marvel Universe), changing their lives forever. The relationship between Eddie and Venom has evolved from one of animosity to an unbreakable, heartfelt partnership that has captivated audiences throughout the trilogy’s run.

To conclude this groundbreaking saga, Venom: The Last Dance, the highly anticipated third installment, was released on Oct. 25. This film marks a milestone in the Marvel franchise and is also the directorial debut of Kelly Marcel, who has written the screenplays for each of the films in the trilogy.

So far, Venom: The Last Dance has made an astounding impact at the box office. According to Box Office Mojo, the film is currently sitting at #7 on the 2024 Worldwide Box Office list, grossing an impressive $459 million worldwide and $135 million of that coming from domestic earnings.

What sets this series apart, especially within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is its unconventional start: a villainous creature, Venom, becomes the protagonist alongside Eddie and ultimately becomes an audience favorite. Unlike the traditional superhero tale in which the hero’s journey is the central focus, the original 2018 Venom flips the script, making the once-feared antihero the character that viewers root for. This unique quality has earned Venom a loyal fanbase who appreciates its blend of action, dark humor, wit, and moral complexity.

A major force behind the trilogy’s success is Tom Hardy, whose dual role as Eddie Brock and the voice of Venom is nothing short of extraordinary. Not only has Hardy breathed life into both characters, but as a co-writer on the last two films, he’s also truly showcased that his talent transcends beyond acting. In an interview with Jake Hamilton, Hardy explained that his voice for Venom draws inspiration from some unexpected sources. “Venom’s voice I had already. I use that voice for my dog when I do impressions of my dog talking to me–a variant of that,” Hardy shares, “and that’s kind of a mixture of Busta Rhymes, Method Man, and James Brown, [and] a little bit of Richard Burton.” This blend of influences has become the well-known voice that is both menacing yet oddly endearing–a perfect fit for the character of Venom.

As for Venom: The Last Dance, Hardy has definitely given it his all. “I think you got to swing for the fences with these things. It’s the last one and we want to go out with a bang and lay the foundations for optionality and possibilities because it’s been such a great ride,” Hardy remarks in an interview with Forbes.

The Venom trilogy has defied all sorts of expectations, and this final film is nothing short of it – with more action than ever, heart and humor in the way we know it, you don’t want to miss the grand finale. Catch Venom: The Last Dance in a theatre near you!