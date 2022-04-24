Ariana Grande’s Beauty Line Soars to New Heights

Most people know Ariana Grande for her variety of music, but she also has proved herself to be a very successful businesswoman. After the critically acclaimed release of her most recent studio album “Positions,” Grande shifted her focus to her brand-new makeup line, R.E.M. Beauty.

Grande officially launched the company on Nov. 12, 2021, but has garnered attention for its release at Ulta Beauty stores on April 14. Reviewers have praised the products for being vegan and cruelty-free, which has allowed the company to become a bestseller. R.E.M. Beauty’s mission is to allow people to express their creativity through makeup.

She garnered the name R.E.M. Beauty from one of her song titles, which means “rapid eye movement.” The beauty line is space-enthused and dreamy, going hand-in-hand with her retro-styled discography. Among the beauty shop items are lipsticks that resemble astronaut helmets and eye shadows that appear as space dust, to name a few. Her variety of releases allow buyers to lean into a sense of nostalgia and warmth, as if it was designed just for them.

Aside from R.E.M. Beauty, Grande also has a signature perfume line, which is unrelated to her makeup line. I have personally bought a wide array of her fragrances, which were purchased from Ulta Beauty. The first perfume I bought was titled “R.E.M.” and came as a deluxe set with their largest perfume, a travel-sized tube and a limited edition comic book.

Affectionately titled “Ariana Grande vs Sargeant Shade and the Clonebot Brigade,” the pop superstar took on a character persona from her “Break Free” music video in the comic book. Grande has stated that she’s “always the version of [herself] when [she] was in ‘Break Free’” and she “wanted to spend more time as this character.”

R.E.M.’s scent is a fruity mix of sandalwood, lavender, and marshmallows, holding a light and airy tone. Similar scents include “Cloud” and “God is a Woman,” both of which I own and love. I’ve found that her perfume line is quintessential, and I can’t wait to try some of her products from R.E.M. Beauty. Though expensive, I can confidently say that they are worth it.

Whether Ariana Grande is making music or being an entrepreneur, her display of creativity is a highlight in our lives. With the artistic power of her signature makeup and fragrance collections, she truly can transport her buyers ‘out of this world.’