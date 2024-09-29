ASC Accepting Office Supply Donations

The Academic Success Center is currently accepting donations from the BC community. If you’re a student, faculty or staff member owning any unwanted office supplies, consider donating these items to the Academic Success Center to support BC’s sustainability practices.

If you’re interested in donating several items, know there are two ways to donate. You can directly drop off your unused office supplies at the Academic Success Center located in D204 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, you can arrange a pick-up using the Office Supply Donation Pick-Up Request.

There are a select few essential office items needed, including the following:

Writing utensils

Erasers and correction fluid

Highlighters and marker pens

Index cards, graphing paper, post-its and lined paper

Binders and folders

Calculators

If you possess any of these items and they’re not in use, please consider donating them to the Academic Success Center.

Also, be aware that furnishings are not accepted by the Academic Success Center. These include items such as lamps, bulletin boards and footrests.