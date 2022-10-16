Academic Success Center Hosting Reading and Writing Workshops

The Academic Success Center (ASC) will be offering many reading and writing workshops for Fall quarter. These will be open to all Bellevue College students and staff, and cover a wide variety of useful topics. All of these workshops will be accessible virtually on Microsoft Teams, and in some circumstances they will also be on campus at locations specified on the ASC Workshops website and below.

Visit the ASC workshops website for more information about each workshop and their Microsoft Teams links. Alongside these workshops, the ASC also has workshop video tutorials like Write Your Personal Statement and Common Works Cited Errors in MLA Style from the Writing Lab on their website. There are also Tech Tuesday Workshops from the Informative Technology Services available.