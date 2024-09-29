The Importance of Work-Life Balance

With the fall quarter starting at Bellevue College, it can become increasingly challenging to maintain a work-life balance. The pressure of having classes, a potential part-time job, taking care of family, extracurricular activities or other responsibilities can lead to students overworking themselves. This can lead to an increase in cortisol levels, which can cause high blood pressure and brain fog.

Dr. Adam Borland, a psychologist at Cleveland Clinic, uses an analogy that compares the human body to a car. “It’s like a car trying to run with a very limited amount of gas in the tank.” Instead of trying to run on low fuel, we need to take a rest at a gas station and refuel.

Many college students incorrectly assume that it is okay if they overwork themselves now because they will be able to rest later. However, this will eventually lead to a vicious cycle, in which the student will be forced to maintain it in order to keep up with their workload. It is important to take action as soon as you can and focus on creating a healthy work-life balance.

Learning how to create a healthy work-life balance can be daunting at first. Here are some tips that you can do to help balance your work:

Utilize tools to have better time management. Tools like a calendar or a planner can be used to schedule out your week. By creating a visual model of your week on a calendar, it can be easier to hold yourself accountable. It also creates a routine that you can follow, which can reduce any last-minute surprises. Create boundaries with your work. It is important to learn how to take control of your workload. You have to learn how much work you can do and how much work you can’t do. If you can’t finish your work, then finish it tomorrow. Working too much is unhealthy and it is not something to brag about. Utilize Bellevue College resources. Sometimes, it is hard to keep up with the work from your classes. Bellevue College offers many resources, which are meant to assist students in managing their workload. For example, the Academic Success Center offers free tutoring to students in various subjects. By taking advantage of these college resources, students can improve their productivity and free up more time for themselves. Never neglect your health. Health is wealth. An unhealthy body leads to an unhealthy mind, which impedes your performance. Ensuring that you maintain a healthy diet, exercise and sleep often can go a long way. Being healthy means that you feel better about yourself, which will increase how much energy you have to do work.

College is a time when many students learn how to become independent. A key part of this independence is learning how to balance your personal life with your work life. Please remember to take care of yourself and work a healthy amount.