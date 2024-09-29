BC Celebrates Its 8th Annual Japan Week

Beginning Monday, Sept. 30, Bellevue College will celebrate its 8th annual Japan Week. Lasting through Saturday, Oct. 5, the goal of this week is to celebrate the history, culture and art of Japanese students.

Many events will be hosted on campus by the Japanese Cultural Exchange Club during this week,and include a sushi-making workshop and a lecture on Japanese incarceration during WWII. The Japanese Week events are open to all BC students free of charge and take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. in D106.

This year, the festival will celebrate the anniversaries of popular Japanese movies and characters such as “Godzilla” and “Hello Kitty”.

The Japanese Cultural Exchange Club will also host contests for origami, homemade bento boxes and more during this week. Submissions for contests are due Friday, Sept. 27 by 11:59 p.m. Contest winners will receive a prize!

On Saturday, a festival will be held on campus and is open to BC students and anyone else interested in attending. The festival will last from 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. and feature a screening of “Godzilla”, as well as origami, a manga swap, karaoke and many other events! Parking in the BC garage will be free of charge on Saturday for anyone attending the festival.

The Japanese Cultural Exchange Club is still looking for volunteers to work Friday night and all day Saturday. If you’re interested in volunteering, you can sign up here.

To learn more about this event, visit their website or email them at Japanweek@bellevuecollege.edu.