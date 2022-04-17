BC Governance Nominations Open for 2022-23 School Year

Bellevue College Governance is a participatory governance structure designed to come up with college-wide policies, procedures, and practices to recommend to the president of the college. It allows students and staff to have a voice and advocate for themselves in the governance process. According to the SharePoint page, the “system promotes open and honest communication among and between the constituencies that make up the college community.”

BCG is comprised of eight councils: student, exempt, classified, faculty, student success, resources & planning, infrastructure, and diversity and inclusion. Each provides recommendations for their council topic, which will be seen by the president and the board of trustees, then either accepted or rejected.

If you’re interested in actively participating at BC and making some meaningful changes be sure to check this out! Nominations are open from April 6 through April 20 and open positions are listed on the nomination form available here. Elections will be held from April 21 to May 3 through an emailed survey and results will be announced by May 5. More information can be found on the BC Governance webpage.