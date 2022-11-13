Auditions Next Week for BC’s Winter Production of “tick, tick… Boom!”

Originally created by Jonathan Larson, “tick, tick… Boom!” has been chosen by the Bellevue College Theatre Arts Department for this year’s Winter Musical! Performances will run from March 8 to 11, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

The musical was adapted into a movie last year by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and it gained immense popularity. The story follows Jon, a struggling artist in New York in the 1990s, as he tries to balance his career and personal life.

Auditions for the BC production will be held on Nov. 21 and 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Carlson Theatre and Stop Gap Studio (E102). Auditionees should prepare a one- to three-minute song from a musical and memorize two minutes of a monologue from a play. In total, seven actors and actresses will be cast. All cast members are required to register for Drama 284 for five credits.

To sign up or get more information, visit the Theatre Lobby or contact the director Tammi Doyle at tammi.doyle@bellevuecollege.edu.