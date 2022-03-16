BC Poetry Profile: Freya Vayman

Freya Vayman is a running start student with a heart for poetic ability. Vayman’s dream college is Montréal’s McGill University. Vayman describes her love for poetry as “such a powerful, encompassing and accessible tool for self-expression.” She further challenges us by asking, “Can you write in a language? If you’re reading this, the chances are yes. And the way I see it, that is all you need to start creating poetry! No art classes, no music theory; just the language we use every day to say, ‘This is how I feel.’” Below are two poems by Vayman, followed by a brief interview.

“Morning Awakening”

Shh, my eyes are closed, don’t wake me; I’m far too enjoying being awake. The breeze fills my body with fresh living And the sun warms my face in the kindest way. I stretch and feel every part of me moving; My hands and toes tingle with excited delight As they slowly remember sensation… And as the morning light passes into my eyes Both fully closed and fully open In such spectacular colors, I rediscover sight. So please, just a couple more long breaths of this; I’m finally awake; don’t wake me.

Q: What is this poem about?

A: The first poem is about a particular morning I had last summer, where I woke up into a feeling of such incredible bliss. My window was open and before I even opened my eyes, I felt a gentle breeze fill my lungs and sunlight warm my face. I was so aware, so present in my body. I ended up just laying there for some indiscernible amount of time and when I finally did “wake up from being awake,” I knew I had to write it all down.

“Dreams”

I dream of intimate parties with friends I haven’t met, and someone to dance with (and afterwards kiss), and discussing colors and spices and beauty in Paris in autumn (or Dublin in spring) and we’d be so happy that we wouldn’t care that I’m lying in bed still dreaming.

Q: What is this poem about?

A: The second poem is about the ridiculously romantic hopes I have for my future after high school violently crashing into the ultimately unromantic reality that is my life right now.

Vayman explains, “I chose these two poems because I’m proud of them and out of all the poems I could’ve chosen, they portray a happier and more hopeful side of me. I could’ve chosen two really depressing poems – believe me, I could’ve – but I think there’s a lot to be depressed about right now, and trying to put a smile on people’s faces is the best thing I can do right now.”

Q: Tell me a bit about yourself, your education and your writing experience.

A: I’m nostalgic. I’m a hopeless romantic. My favorite movie is “Midnight in Paris,” if that helps to paint the picture. I’ve been casually writing poetry for a few years now, ever since I took a poetry class in middle school, and I love music, history, nature and wish that I could draw!

Q: Do you plan on pursuing poetry in the near or far future?

A: I don’t think I’ll ever be a professional poet and I don’t think I want to, honestly. Poetry has served the role in my life as a tool for self-expression, and the moment I force that self-expression is the moment I stop loving it. I’m sure there will be times in my life where I feel like creating a lot of poetry – I’m sure there will be others where I feel like making none at all. With the role that poetry has in my life, I think that that has to be okay. l only plan on pursuing poetry as much as it serves me.

