ASG President Candidate Search Ongoing

In light of the previous Associated Student Government (ASG) President being de-elected after the Oct. 19 by-law modifications, the ASG is officially opening their search for candidacy to the Bellevue College community, with an application deadline of Nov. 4.

The ASG presidency is an annual election that has a number of qualifications per ASG Events Representative Sophia Oliveira. These include the following:

A 2.7 cumulative GPA at BC while maintaining a 2.5 cumulative GPA throughout their tenure.

At least 30 college-level credits taken at BC.

Not holding another paid position at BC when they are appointed.

Prior experience in leadership.

Oliveira did not specify any needs beyond those listed, as supposing the candidates are qualified, “the students will vote on who they think will represent them better.”

The ASG President will be tasked with leading the ASG over the next year and representing the BC student body to the best of their ability. Not only will they be working with students, but with everyone up and down the hierarchy of positions at the college. Specifically, this includes serving on the annual S&A Committee, which delegates funding to various clubs and other aspects of campus.It is a large task and the election process will last through November before the results are announced on Dec. 1. For now, eligible students can apply through the Office of Student Engagement website.