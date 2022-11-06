Local Events Recognizing Native American Indian Heritage Month

In 1990, President George H. W. Bush declared the month of November to be National Native American Indian Heritage Month. Since then, every November has been filled with celebrations of the vibrant Indigenous and Native American cultures. On top of celebrations, it is important to acknowledge the unique difficulties tribal citizens have faced, both historically and in the present, and the ways they have overcome these challenges.

Seattle is named after Chief Seattle, who was a leader and prominent figure of the Suquamish and Duwamish people from his estimated birth in 1786 until his death in 1866. Remembering that Seattle and the greater Seattle area that we reside in is part of the Coast Salish Territories and that the land we currently inhabit was taken from the Native people who have lived here for countless generations before us is an essential responsibility for us to uphold and honor. Here are some local events happening throughout this month to celebrate, educate and raise awareness.

Race and Equity Speaker Series

On Nov. 9, Carolyn DeFord, a member of the Puyallup Tribe, will be speaking about the missing and murdered Indigenous women and people crisis at Green River College in Kent.

Native Cinema Showcase

The National Museum of the American Indian puts on an online event from Nov. 18 to 25 that showcases 35 films created by Indigenous filmmakers.

Native Art Market

The Duwamish tribe will be hosting their annual art market this year on Nov. 25 through Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center in Seattle.

Exhibition — Indigenous Matrix: Northwest Women Printmakers

An exhibit of contemporary works by Indigenous women is on display until Dec. 11 at the Seattle Art Museum.