Bad Bunny Headlining Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show

The NFL announced on Sunday, Sept. 28 that Bad Bunny, whose real name is Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will be performing at the 2026 Super Bowl, one of the music industry’s most lucrative gigs. This has drawn backlash as Bad Bunny skipped the U.S. on his “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” tour, which he explained was for fans’ safety due to recent ICE progressions. However, many have also praised the artist and are excited for the Latino representation in the music industry.

Cory Lewandowski, a member of the Department of Homeland Security, was asked whether there will be ICE at the Super Bowl during a recent episode of “The Benny Show” podcast. He said, “There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally, not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you, we will apprehend you, we will put you in a detention facility and we will deport you.” This response has brought reactions of anger and fear, as well as people considering if ICE will truly be present. CNN further described Bad Bunny to be the “subversive choice”.

On the flip side, California Gov. Gavin Newsom welcomed Bad Bunny, writing on X, “California is excited to welcome you to Super Bowl LX.” Furthermore, celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Whoopi Goldberg expressed their support.

Having a controversial performer on stage at the Super Bowl is nothing new. This year, Kendrick Lamar gave a politically charged performance with powerful commentary on race and American identity. Beyoncé’s 2016 Super Bowl performance also caused uproar as many saw it as a Black Lives Matter protest.

While it is speculative what Bad Bunny’s performance will entail, it is known that he is not afraid to criticize the Trump administration. The artist endorsed Kamala Harris during the election and has also recently spoken out against ICE. In his song NUEVAYoL, a Trump imitator is heard saying, “I want to apologize to the immigrants in America. I mean the United States. I know America is the whole continent.” The voice further continues, “This country is nothing without the immigrants.”

In a statement shared by the NFL, Bad Bunny said, “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown. This is for my people, my culture and our history.”