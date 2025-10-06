The Water Lantern Festival Returns to Seattle

Celebrate the present and remember the past. Seattle welcomes back The Water Lantern Festival on Oct. 11 and 12 at West Green Lake Beach.

The Water Lantern Festival invites guests to immerse themselves in an unforgettable and emotional experience. This heartwarming event offers attendees a chance to express themselves by inscribing lanterns with their aspirations and longings to send out into the water.

Rooted in ancient Chinese traditions, the Water Lantern Festival is traditionally celebrated on the final night of the Chinese New Year. The occasion was historically intended to honor deceased ancestors. In modern-day celebrations, the Water Lantern Festival is a popular attraction among communities. Although the holiday has evolved into more than its ancient heritage, the festival continues to offer a sense of happiness, peace and remembrance.

Festivalgoers have described their experience as a therapeutic journey of finding rejuvenation and hope. The Water Lantern Festival aims to create a positive environment and build a feeling of community for like-minded individuals. The lanterns each communicate a special message of love and memory. Watching thousands of lanterns float in the water and reading the inspirations of others presents a beautiful sentiment.

The festival features live music performances and food vendors with a variety of sweet and savory options. Merchant vendors bring an assortment of handmade goods, jewelry, interactive booths and a scavenger hunt.

Recognized as the No. 1 Best Cultural Festival in the country by USA Today, one of the best ways to celebrate the fall season is to enjoy the magical atmosphere of the Water Lantern Festival.

Kaley D, one of the many 5-star reviewers, stated, “This is a warm, uplifting, soul-filling activity that is sure to leave you filled with joy and love—not only through the expression of your dreams, hopes, and wishes, but especially in reading others as they float serenely by.”

Tickets start at $30.99. Children under age eight get free admission, accompanied by a ticketed adult. If you’re looking for the perfect family-friendly event this October, you won’t want to miss the Water Lantern Festival!