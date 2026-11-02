Bellevue College Ranked No 1 College in Washington for Women

Women are attending college and earning degrees at higher rates than men, not just in the United States but globally. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, women made up almost 60% of undergraduate students in the U.S. in 2021, with 8.9 million women compared to 6.5 million men. Additionally, 47% of American women ages 25 to 34 have a bachelor’s degree, compared with 37% of men, according to a 2024 Pew Research Center analysis.

Choosing which college to attend is an important decision in most young women’s lives and should be made with a clear understanding of the opportunities, resources and support available to them.

Newsweek and Gender Fair have published their inaugural America’s Best Colleges for Women 2026 list to highlight institutions that support gender equality and provide opportunities for women to succeed both academically and professionally.

The ranking evaluates U.S. colleges based on four criteria: leadership, pay and policies, safety and opportunity. The evaluation uses federally reported data, including the U.S. Department of Education’s Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and Campus Safety and Security Database. The list also provides information on state reproductive health policies for prospective students.

Bellevue College ranked 35th in the nation and first in Washington state! BC also received high scores in the pay and policies and safety categories.

According to a statement released by Bellevue College on Sept. 9, the college’s strong performance in these categories reflects its competitive employee pay, on-campus child care and campus safety measures.

Bellevue College has also taken steps to expand reproductive health care resources for students. In 2024, the college received a $75,000 grant from the Institute for Women’s Policy Research to establish a reproductive health resource hub for underserved and marginalized students in partnership with King County’s Eastgate Public Health Center.

Bellevue College President David May described the recognition as “a reflection of the college’s commitment to providing an inclusive learning environment where women can succeed.”

Other Washington colleges recognized on the list include the University of Washington Bothell, which placed in the 201-300 range in national rankings, and Saint Martin’s University, which placed in the 301-400 range.