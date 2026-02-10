Activism Among Us: An Interview with ICE Protestors

The Watchdog reporters interviewed multiple members of the Bellevue College community who have attended an ICE protest, although they chose to remain anonymous for their protection.

The first interviewee attended an ICE protest in San Diego, California. They think the protest should have been more disruptive, stating that “It was all planned. There were closed roads, barriers, cops and it was all very safe. It felt like they stuck us in a corner to cry. And no one is listening! The government isn’t listening. There must be more we can do to be heard.”

The second interviewee identified themselves as an anti-ICE activist and organizer. They are a seasoned veteran of the protesting scene, having attended many over the years. In their opinion, peaceful protesting can be a great tactic to influence positive change in society.

They provided knowledge for potential first-time protesters, and they responded, “Having a buddy is a good idea. Go into it knowing that there could be violence. At organized protests, there should be water and snacks for everyone, but bring some just in case. Prep yourself like you are going on a long hike. Wear sunscreen and a hat if it is sunny. Be prepared to leave quickly. Make an exit plan with your buddy in case you get separated or things get too chaotic. Do not engage with the police. You have the right to remain silent.”

When asked if protests have a greater impact, they responded, “No, protests do not always work, but they can be effective in other ways. Attending a protest builds community. It is a gathering of others who think similarly. Protests also spread awareness about the issues and promote solidarity.”

They went on to admit that the protests alone may not do enough to actually change things. They believe that the American people may need to escalate, though escalating does not mean violence. It means taking the next step, which was suggested to be a mass general strike that would stop work across the country. While protests can be effective, striking is a more focused and powerful way to make a difference. A general strike might be what needs to happen for the American people’s voices to be heard clearly.