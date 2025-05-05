Apply to Be a Student Trustee!

Every student at Bellevue College has a voice, but not all of us may be aware of where our voices can truly make a difference. One of the most influential ways to use this power is by becoming a Student Trustee. This individual sits as a full member of the College Board of Trustees, the governing body that helps shape the future of our institution.

The College Board of Trustees is composed of six members. The governor appoints five of them for five-year terms, and one – the Student Trustee – serves a one-year term. Though the term is much shorter, the Student Trustee has full access to board discussions, agenda packets and decision-making responsibilities.

“This position is important because it integrates the student voice into the highest level of college decision-making,” said Mike Kaptik, one of the Associated Student Government (ASG) Advisors. “The Student Trustee can make sure impacts on students are always part of campus decisions.”

This role offers students a chance to develop skills in public speaking, policy review and institutional decision-making. If you are a student who is majoring in political science, business, law, public administration or education, this role is for you!

“The Student Trustee is a full trustee member,” Kaptik added. “They [are] on the board in the same manner as the other board members.”

Student Trustees are expected to attend monthly board meetings (typically 3-4 hours long), review agenda packets, and serve as a bridge between the board and student body.

To qualify, candidates must be:

Full-time students in good standing at Bellevue College

Remain enrolled throughout the 2025-2026 academic year

Be prepared to attend monthly board meetings and fulfill the responsibilities of a trustee

Applications are due by Friday, May 9, at 11:59 p.m.. The Associated Student Government will forward 3 to 5 finalists from the pool of applicants to the governor, who will appoint the final trustee.

Whether or not you apply, being aware of the role of the Student Trustee is important. Bellevue College’s commitment to include student voices allows us to truly shape the future of this institution!