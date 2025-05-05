Now Hiring: How to Land a Student Job at Bellevue College This Spring

It’s Spring, which means that many organizations and opportunities are opening up their doors for the next school year. If you’re interested in a new part-time job to fill up your resume or make some extra cash, Bellevue College has plenty of openings for you!

One way to find new opportunities at Bellevue College is by looking at the Work at Bellevue College page on the school site, which lists out job openings for students. You might find yourself overwhelmed with the amount of jobs available. A good practice is to look for job titles that end with (for BC students only). These are often part-time and are specifically selected for BC students. However, some of these announcements are often old or expired, so double-check with an email to ensure they are still looking for applicants.

Another great way to look for new opportunities is through your email. If you’re not checking your BC email regularly, you are likely missing out on some advertising or openings that you may be interested in. Student Engagement often sends emails advertising interesting things and ways to be more involved around campus. For example, on April 28, Student Engagement sent out an email that advertised for new tutors at the Academic Success Center. If that sounds interesting to you, visit the Academic Success Center to be a tutor for the 2025-26 school year.

Working at Bellevue College is not only a great way to diversify your experiences, but you can also meet plenty of new friends through your work. If you’re looking for a new job, consider working at Bellevue College!