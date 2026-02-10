Valentine’s Day Dash to Support Organ Health

Alexander’s Hope is a non-profit organization that focuses on raising awareness regarding organ donation and eliminating misconceptions surrounding it. The organization was created in 2017 by Bella Chafey after witnessing her brother’s experience with organ donation. Her brother, Alexander, was 19 at the time and in need of an organ transplant. On the organization’s website, Chafey states that seeing this firsthand “opened her eyes to the selfless act of organ donation and the dire need for more organs to become available for suffering individuals.” Alexander received a successful transplant and is now working at the organization to fight for others on the waiting list who may not be as fortunate. They also work closely with The Nick of Time Foundation, which organizes youth heart screening and teaches students how to perform CPR and operate an AED.

Tickets for the 5k run can be purchased on the Alexander’s Hope website, with adult tickets being $40 and tickets for children aged 10 and under being $30. There is a free race for kids aged 5 and under that starts at 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 14 and is a small loop around Bellevue Downtown Park.

Registration will stay open online until 9 a.m. on Feb. 14.

Starter packet pickup will be on Feb. 13 from 4-6 p.m. at Road Runner, or at 7:30 a.m. on the morning of the race.

All funds raised will go to Alexander’s Hope and be put towards raising awareness for organ donation.

The race itself will start and end at Bellevue Downtown Park South parking lot, and the route will go through the streets of Bellevue downtown. It will start at 9 a.m. and will be timed using chip timing. Age group winners will get a prize, as well as prizes for the best-dressed and fastest dog! Each participant will also receive a medal, long-sleeved t-shirt and potentially more from giveaways from event sponsors. This year, the race is being sponsored by over ten groups, including The SOMM Hotel and Spa.

In America, an average of 13 people on the waiting list for an organ transplant die each day, but something as simple as raising awareness can greatly contribute to decreasing that number. Even if you can’t donate an organ, participating in this race to support Alexander’s Hope is a great way to make a difference!