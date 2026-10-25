Bellevue Police to Launch Drones This Fall

This fall, the Bellevue Police Department is introducing a new Drone as First Responder program, which would allow officers to deploy drones to emergency scenes. This way they would be able to assess situations and calls before police arrive.

The drones, also known as unmanned aerial systems (UAS), are equipped with cameras that can capture real-time footage of crime scenes, traffic collisions, fires and other emergencies. The technology intends to improve public safety by providing officers with real time information before they respond, as well as improving communications between officers.

Bellevue Police Chief Wendell Shirley described the program as a “force multiplier” for the department, allowing officers to make more informed decisions and prioritize emergencies requiring immediate attention.

Although the City of Bellevue has used drones since 2021, their use primarily focused on assessing damage from severe weather and investigating traffic collisions. The “Drone as First Responder” program will include two patrol officers who will deploy and pilot the drones.

The City of Redmond has used drones since 2019 and implemented its own DFR program in 2024. In 2025, the city reported an almost 20% reduction in officer-initiated responses because drone footage helped to determine whether the presence of an officer was necessary or not.

Aside from improving response efficiency, drones could also help protect officers by keeping them out of potentially dangerous situations, as calls can be monitored from a distance.

However, the expansion of police drone use raises questions about privacy and surveillance. As drones are deployed and filming, local residents are concerned about them catching footage of private homes and backyards. Bellevue’s official UAS policy specifies that “Without a warrant or emergency circumstances, drone operators cannot intentionally record or transmit images of places where people have a reasonable expectation of privacy.” This would include inside private homes and fenced backyards.

Bellevue officials say information collected through drones will follow applicable state laws and local records retention policies. According to the Washington State Archives’ Law Enforcement Records Retention Schedule, footage with no significant incident identified will be retained for 90 days after recording, then destroyed. Footage relevant to an identified incident or investigation will be retained as a part of the case records.

The city also plans to introduce a public transparency website dashboard where residents can access information about the program’s operations. Under the Washington Public Records Act, people are also generally allowed to request government records, which includes certain police recordings.