No More Loneliness: Isolation in the Digital Age

In the age of the internet, loneliness is a different beast. No more are the days of struggling to find community in a world where nobody seems to understand you. No more are the days where only the people nearby could become your companions. The internet has bridged the insurmountable gap of face to face interactions, bringing together communities from every corner of the world.

But what happens when these communities replace the connections right in front of us? What happens when the desire for escape becomes a cage of its own?

Just as the internet breaks down the barriers to communication, it also puts up its own unique challenges. To those who are socially withdrawn, for whatever reason it may be, the internet is a safety blanket. It gives these people a space to be themselves, escaping from the confines of their solitary lives and into a world of freedom and connection that once seemed impossible. But when we return to the outside world, those same social struggles come to light once again–now worsened by the lack of practice. Many Bellevue College students today spent their adolescence during the COVID 19 pandemic. Isolation forced many of us to resort to the internet to find connections–we spent critical time meant to build social skills cooped up at home, shielded by the apparent ease of internet communication. Both students and educators alike can attest to the lasting effects of this isolation. Many of us, especially those who may have already had trouble socializing, found it difficult to return to the ‘normal’ world. On the internet, the chasm between the real and the ideal feels infinitesimal. There is no need to agonize about your appearance, your demeanor or your behavior. You may be who you want to be, whenever you want to be it.

When this loneliness persists, the internet once again emerges to fill the void. Influencers have become one such outlet.

Fan culture is nothing new. Ever since the modern definitions of fame emerged, ordinary people yearn to be part of the lives of those they admire. People dedicate their lives to fan activities—they may fill their rooms with posters, share their love in fan mail, or scramble to meet their idols whenever possible. Modern influencers may not be the same as our typical celebrities, but many of the same behaviors have emerged. What’s more is the sheer depth at which fans are let into the lives of influencers. Social media is not the same as reality, of course–posts are just as fabricated as the public image of any other famous person. But influencers thrive in the ambiguity of these two truths. Fans will always remain none the wiser to what goes on behind the scenes, but this is no deterrent for the most dedicated—and on a smaller scale, even more casual viewers, too. The illusion provides its own kind of comfort.

As the internet has grown in scope, the term ‘parasocial relationship’ has come to fruition, often in reference to influencers. Though fans will never know these influencers personally, the illusion of intimate knowledge gives the impression of closeness. It is at the core of the overtly passionate, highly vocal fan communities that have become so commonplace on the internet. People often dedicate their own online presence to these idols, creating ‘stan’ accounts to share their love and admiration with other likeminded people. But the ease of these connections also spells trouble. Lost in this mindset, fans may take steps too far, abusing the anonymity of the internet for inappropriate behavior. Such behavior does not even limit itself to their idols themselves. Even when they cannot possibly claim to know the facts, fans often rush to the defense of influencers when they are accused of wrongdoing. Witnessing what happens behind closed doors causes a kind of cognitive dissonance for these fans. With the passion and dedication they have towards these people, accepting how little they truly know feels impossible. Denial is all they know how to do.

The internet is a unique place. It makes space for priceless connections that would have once been impossible to find, showing us the beauty beyond our own communities. Even so, being responsible in this digital world only grows more important as it takes over our lives. We are all only human, and humans are always vulnerable in ways we don’t always think to examine. In this digital age, we can no longer afford to be ignorant.