BC Announces Classes Will Remain Online for Winter Quarter

Due to recent research showing the possibility of a major comeback of COVID-19 this winter, Bellevue College has decided to remain online for the winter quarter. According to an email sent Oct. 1 by the Vice President of Administrative Services, Dennis Curran, Bellevue College is focusing on the safety of all students and feels being remote for winter quarter is the best option.

This decision was made in line with BC’s “safe back to school plan”, which outlines the procedures and measures Bellevue College will use to maintain safety while it slowly moves back to school. The email also indicated that some critical classes could potentially be going back onto campus during winter quarter.

All persons on the Bellevue College Campus are required to wear a mask at all times. The exceptions to this rule are those working alone or those with an approved accommodation from the Disability Resource Center (students)/Human Resources (employees). The mask mandate helps everyone’s safety in the Bellevue College community to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, students and staff who come to the campus must fill out an Online Health Assessment through the Bellevue College Website. The health assessment asks a variety of questions including the date and time each party will be on campus, the locations visited, and many COVID-19-specific questions.

The Watchdog has asked Dennis Curran for a statement on Bellevue College going remote for Winter quarter. Curran has not yet responded.