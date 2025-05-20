BC Biology Club Calls Future Biologists!

Hey Bulldogs, are you interested in biology? Or are you trying to find like-minded people to collaborate and build a community with? Look no further than the Bellevue College Biology Club.

Also known as the BCBC, the Biology Club focuses on exploring various biological sciences through research symposiums, journal clubs and other academic activities. Their mission is to share and grow their knowledge of various biological sciences while providing opportunities for those interested in or pursuing the STEM field.

Anyone with an interest is invited to join the club, regardless of their major or prior experience with biology. Students can expect to participate in many fun activities, including research symposiums – a gathering where people present their research on various topics. On May 16, the BCBC presented their research on the analysis of microbial communities in compost and how they can help identify key microbes necessary for the breakdown of organic material. If you’re interested in participating in similar research opportunities like this, the BCBC is planning on a similar activity for the 2025-2026 school year.

The BCBC doesn’t just focus on its own research, but it also has journal club meetings. These are regular club meetings where members discuss recent scientific papers from biological journals. This collaboration allows its members to stay up to date with recent information and develop soft skills that can benefit students in the workplace.

If you’re interested, the BCBC meets every Wednesday from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. on Microsoft Teams or reach out on their Instagram at @bellevuecollegebiologyclub.