BC Foundation Scholarship Applications are Now Open for 2024-2025 Academic Year

Applications are now open for the BC Foundation Scholarships. Anyone planning on attending Bellevue College during the 2024-2025 school year is eligible to apply. The scholarships are funded by “generous donors,” according to the Foundation Webpage, which includes “community members, corporations, alumni, and BC faculty, staff, and students.” BC Scholarships and Programs manager Jessica Trumble says, “The BC Foundation will award more than $500,000 in scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year.” Scholarships usually range from $1000 to $3000. “The funds can be applied to tuition, fees, and, in some cases, books purchased from the BC Bookstore,” the Webpage says.

Though tuition for Bellevue College is significantly less than other similar in-state schools, tuition costs have not been immune to the effects of inflation. The tuition for a typical five-credit course in the 2023-2024 school year is 13% more expensive than its 2018-2019 counterpart, as calculated by the data on the Tuition Rates Webpage. This makes scholarships more desired than ever. This does not mean they are in short supply, however. Trumble explains, “Last year, one in three students who submitted the BC Foundation Scholarship Application was awarded funding.” Applying for scholarships is also designed to be an easy process. Trumble adds, “The application is hosted on our AwardSpring site, which allows students to create an account and save their progress, so you can log in and out and work on the application over time as best works for your schedule in the lead-up to the deadline.” Another convenient aspect of the process is how one must only submit one comprehensive application, and they will be automatically considered for all scholarships for which they are eligible. The Webpage says, “Scholarship awards are based on academic merit, financial need, personal history, achievement, or for specific areas of study.” No matter your academic history or financial situation, applying for a scholarship is a risk-free process with the potential for high rewards.

If you are interested in learning more about BC Foundation Scholarships, three virtual information sessions will be hosted on February 23, March 5, and March 25. To find the link to the sessions and access more information about scholarships, visit the Foundation Webpage. More information can also be accessed on the Frequently Asked Questions Page and the Selection and Notification Page, which details how prospective award holders will be chosen and alerted. To apply for a scholarship, visit the AwardSpring link. You may have to create an account to proceed. The deadline to apply for a scholarship is March 28, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.