BC Foundation Scholarships Now Open

Applications for the Bellevue College Foundation Scholarship opened on Jan. 4 and will run until March 7.

The BC Foundation Scholarship provides funding for the upcoming school year, with the scholarships awarded typically ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 each. Scholarships can be used for tuition, fees and in some cases, textbooks purchased at the BC campus bookstore. The scholarship applications are available annually from January to March. A student can apply each year as long as they meet the eligibility criteria. 192 of these scholarships were awarded for the 2021-2022 academic year. An important note: scholarship funds are not available for the Summer quarter.

According to their website, in order to be considered for the BC Foundation Scholarship, students must:

Plan to attend or currently be attending Bellevue College.

Maintain a minimum of 2.00 or above cumulative high school GPA through Fall quarter/semester, if applying as a high school senior.

Maintain a minimum of 2.00 or above cumulative college GPA through Fall quarter/semester, if applying as a college student.

Some Foundation scholarships require a student to be enrolled full-time, but others do not. Full-time enrollment is considered 12 or more credits per quarter.

If you are financially strained or simply need a little extra help, it would be beneficial to apply for this scholarship. According to the Education Data Initiative, 65 percent of today’s college students graduate with student debt. College is expensive and it is wise to seek financial aid wherever and whenever you can.

To apply, visit the Bellevue College Foundation website here.