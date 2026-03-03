BC Men’s Basketball Finish Off an Undefeated Season

The Bulldogs crushed the court on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at the final home game of the 2025-2026 season. Earning a final score of 97-61 against Whatcom Community College, Bellevue followed through with their winning streak for a flawless regular season. The Bulldogs will now be heading to the Northwest Athletic Conference first and second-round playoffs on Wednesday, March 4. With an overall record of 14-0, Bellevue is the leading team in the region.

Opening the first half, forward Will Woodward brought the ball into Bellevue’s control. After some back and forth between Bellevue and Whatcom, a layup by Woodward earned Bellevue the first point of the game, giving the team an early advantage.

As the half continued, Bellevue maintained excellent teamwork, communication and defensive play. The Bulldogs made sure to apply pressure and play aggressively from the inside, a strategy that forced Whatcom to continuously shoot three-pointers. By then, Bellevue had built up a momentum that Whatcom couldn’t keep up with.

Nearing the end of the first half, guards Max Mayo and Josh Dabasinksas joined forces to defend Bellevue’s possession of the ball, and guard Sawyer Cottrell scored a three-point shot from the right wing. With less than five minutes to spare, forward Darek Usitalo made the layup that brought the Bulldogs to a 10-point lead, finalizing the period with a score of 42-32.

Moving into the second half, the Bulldogs kicked it up a notch with their offensive plays. Woodward was quick to put away two baskets within the early minutes of the period. The team as a whole maintained a fast-paced, high-energy, making it difficult for Whatcom to defend their side of the court.

The ball continued to remain in Bellevue’s hands as the half progressed; scoring basket after basket, the Bulldogs never gave up their powerful drive. After a foul-free throw, the Bulldogs stayed focused to regain ownership of the ball. Cutting through Whatcom’s tired defense, guard Isaiah White’s layup helped score two more points for Bellevue.

With the clock ticking down to the final minutes left of the game, Usitalo pocketed a three-point shot that brought Bellevue’s intense lead even farther ahead. The play was followed by a forceful dunk by guard Josiah Johnson. Later, the Bulldogs consistently drew fouls, a game tactic that allowed the team to shoot from the free-throw line. Bellevue’s intense teamwork skills brought them to an off-the-charts final score of 97-61.

The Bulldog’s final home game of the season has overtaken the team’s expectations. This undefeated regular season has made teammates, coaches and the Bellevue College community exceptionally proud. The Bulldogs are effectively prepared to take on the NWAC championship and are more than capable of taking home the first-place prize!